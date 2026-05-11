IIT Roorkee Releases JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card — Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Advanced admit cards today, May 11, 2026. Aspirants who have successfully completed registration for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official JEE Advanced website. The link to access the admit card will remain active till May 17, 2.30 p.m.

As the organising institute for this year's examination cycle, IIT Roorkee will oversee the JEE Advanced 2026, which comprises two mandatory papers on May 17. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 a.m to 12 p.m, followed by Paper 2 from 2.30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. Candidates must appear for both papers as failure to do so may lead to disqualification from the ranking process.

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JEE advanced 2026: Follow these steps to check download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced 2026 portal.

Step 2: On the main page, select the link to download the admission ticket.

Step 3: Input your login information.

Step 4: Once you provide the details, the admission ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and print the admission ticket for later reference.

JEE advanced 2026: Post-exam process

Candidate response sheets will be released on May 21 at 5 p.m, followed by provisional answer keys on May 25 at 10 a.m. Candidates will have until 5 p.m on May 26 to raise objections, after which the final answer key and JEE Advanced 2026 results will be declared on June 1 at 10 a.m.

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JEE advanced 2026: Seat allocation and counselling

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling procedure is expected to begin on June 2 at 5 p.m. The counselling procedure will decide admissions into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and various other affiliated technical institutions based on candidates' ranks in JEE Advanced and JEE Main.

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