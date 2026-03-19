IIT JAM 2026 Results Announced: Check Scores, AIR And Expected Cutoffs

The IIT JAM 2026 results have been released on the official site, jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Participants who took the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on Feb. 2, 2026, can now check their results by logging in with their enrollment ID and password.

To view their scores, applicants should visit the official webpage and input their login credentials. The scorecard reveals vital details such as marks earned, All India Rank (AIR), and eligibility status.

Candidates are urged to retain a copy of their results for future use in the admission process. The scorecard is crucial during admissions, as it is essential for applying to Master of Science (M.Sc.) programs provided by IITs and other affiliated institutions. Applicants must download and keep the document safe.

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IIT JAM 2026 Tentative Cutoff

IIT JAM 2026 cutoffs are expected to vary by subject and category. For Biotechnology, the anticipated qualifying marks are 25+ for General, 23+ for OBC/EWS, and 13+ for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Chemistry cutoffs are projected at 26+ (General), 24+ (OBC/EWS), and 13+ (SC/ST/PwD), while Mathematical Statistics stands at 20+ (General), 18+ (OBC/EWS), and 10+ (SC/ST/PwD).

​Geology cutoffs are forecasted as 29+ for General, 19+ for OBC/EWS, and 15+ for SC/ST/PwD, with Physics at 43+ (General), 39+ (OBC/EWS), and 28+ (SC/ST/PwD). Economics is expected to require 15+ (General), 14+ (OBC/EWS), and 22+ (SC/ST/PwD).

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Challenge window

Candidates who were unsatisfied had the opportunity to contest the answer key via the JOAPS portal. They need to select the question, provide justifications, upload evidence, and remit the necessary fee by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Experts will evaluate all presented challenges. Should any dispute be validated, a final answer key will be reflect the changes. The results will be published on the official website. The final key will remain unchanged.

Each student will be assigned an All India Rank (AIR) based on their performance. An all-India merit list will be created according to the available seats in each category.

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