IIT Bombay Replaces Hostel Ceiling Fans With Wall-Mounted Units Amid Student Safety Concerns

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started swapping out ceiling fans for wall-mounted models in student hostel rooms as part of a broader hostel renovation and infrastructure upgrade. The first batch of new fans has reportedly arrived on campus, with the replacement work being rolled out across multiple hostel blocks, as per media reports.

The development comes amid renewed concerns over student safety and mental health following recent suicide cases at the institute. On September 18, 20-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room, prompting fresh attention to safety measures inside student accommodation.

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The decision to replace the fans was finalized recently following two months of deliberation. This step fulfills one of the key assurances made by the IIT Bombay administration to students in July.

However, institute officials have clarified that the replacement is part of a previously planned and broader hostel renovation programme, rather than an emergency step introduced specifically in response to recent student deaths. The scheduled upgrades include infrastructure improvements across hostel rooms.

The move has nevertheless attracted attention because replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted units can reduce access to fixtures that have been involved in some self-harm incidents. NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande questioned whether changing the fans alone would address the wider challenges affecting students.

The issue comes against the backdrop of broader concerns over student suicides at IITs. Ministry of Education data cited in reports indicates that 39 IIT students died by suicide between 2018 and 2023.

A Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force has highlighted several factors associated with student distress, including academic pressure, caste-based discrimination, financial difficulties, sexual harassment and examination-related setbacks. It has also pointed to gaps in faculty preparedness to respond to mental-health concerns.

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IITs have introduced measures such as counselling, peer-support programmes, wellness initiatives and faculty training as part of wider efforts to improve student wellbeing.

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