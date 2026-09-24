IIT Bombay Postpones Mid-Semester Exams Days After Student Dies By Suicide

IIT Bombay on Thursday announced that it has postponed its mid-semester examinations, days after the death by suicide of a student on campus. The exams scheduled for September 26 and September 27 will now be held on October 10 and October 11, respectively, according to an NDTV report. The examinations will be conducted as per the original timetable.

The decision comes days after the death of Sahil Wakode, a second-year student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

Wakode, 20, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination. IIT Bombay had said he used the phone to upload the question paper to ChatGPT. The institute later apologised for characterising details surrounding his death before they had been established through an investigation.

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Wakode's family has alleged that he faced caste-based harassment and humiliation for several months. The case has since sparked student protests on the IIT Bombay campus over alleged caste-based discrimination.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has sent Professor Suryanarayana Doolla on leave after he was named in a case involving alleged abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination in connection with Wakode's death, sources told NDTV on Wednesday. Doolla was earlier removed as Dean of Administrative Affairs following student protests over the case.

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