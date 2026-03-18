Hinjewadi IT Park Job Fraud: Maharashtra Govt Initiates Action Againt Those Involved, Two Arrested

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the legislative assembly that action has been initiated against those involved in an alleged fraud targeting fresh graduates with the promise of jobs at Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune.

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar said his department promptly intervened after reports claimed that nearly 1,000 freshers were duped on the pretext of jobs. The case was handed over to the police, leading to the arrest of two accused persons, he said.

The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by MLA Shankar Jagtap, who also demanded the formation of a special investigation team to help victims recover their money.

Jagtap also raised concerns regarding “forced resignations and layoffs” in the IT sector, calling for clear regulations and legal protection for employees.

Fundkar said efforts are underway to ensure justice for the affected youth and to prevent recurrence of such incidents. He said the government is working towards framing “clear rules to regulate issues such as forced resignations and job terminations in the IT sector”.

He said complaints from IT sector employees are first addressed through conciliation by the Labour Department, and if unresolved, are referred to labour or industrial courts.

The minister also said that provisions under the Centre's new labour codes include setting up a separate tribunal for the IT sector, which will be implemented in the state once the relevant rules are finalised.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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