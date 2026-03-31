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Himanta Sarma's Big Prediction For Assam Elections, Says 'We Will Win 96-100 Seats, Congress 15 To 20'

Himanta Biswa Sarma also pledged that the administration would enact stringent legislation to combat 'love jihad' and 'land jihad'.

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Himanta Sarma's Big Prediction For Assam Elections, Says 'We Will Win 96-100 Seats, Congress 15 To 20'
Photo: X/ Assam BJP
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted a sweeping BJP victory, projecting up to 100 seats.
  • He targeted Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over alleged undisclosed foreign assets.
  • Sarma also promised UCC implementation and strict action on illegal immigrants within 24
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Allies would sweep the polls with a significant seats, while the Congress would bag around 20 seats.

"We will win 96–100 seats, Congress to get 15–20 seats, UDF 5–6 seats, Raijor Dal 1–2 seats and AJP will get 0–1 seats," Sarma told media.

During the BJP's manifesto unveiling event, Sarma urged the Jorhat Lok Sabha legislator to furnish the inventory of his holdings beyond the borders to the Election Commission.

"Gogoi has withheld the specifics concerning his spouse's earnings from Pakistan, neither has he declared her banking records in the neighbouring country," he asserted.

Also Read: 'Push Towards Self-Reliance': PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 3,300 Crore Kaynes Semicon OSAT Facility At Sanand

Addressing a press conference, Sarma emphasized that the BJP intends to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state while ensuring the customary rights of Assam's tribal and ethnic indigenous groups remain unaffected, as per The Hindu Business Line.

Additionally, he pledged that the administration would enact stringent legislation to combat "love jihad" and "land jihad."

Further, Sarma said that the Assam (Exclusion of Foreigners) Act, 1950 will be strictly enforced to facilitate the removal of illegal immigrants within a 24-hour window.

“We intend to empower the District Commissioners of Assam to execute the Illegal Immigrants Expulsion Act, 1950, granting District Collectors and Magistrates the statutory authority to deport a foreign national within 24 hours,” he asserted, quoting The Hindu Business Line.

“Upon returning to office, we will introduce a Uniform Civil Code within a 90-day window, strictly safeguarding the interests of Assam's tribal and diverse ethnic communities. We are also committed to institutionalizing rigorous laws to penalize love jihad and land jihad,” he confirmed.

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