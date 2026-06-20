'Her Dedication Is Motivating': PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To President Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her journey of courage, humility and dedication to public service. Murmu, India's first tribal woman President, turned 68 on Saturday.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said President Murmu's life journey continues to inspire people across the country. He highlighted her simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to serving the nation as qualities that have shaped her public life.

“Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country,” Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that Murmu has served the nation with distinction through her many years in public life. He particularly praised her efforts towards the welfare of underprivileged and marginalised communities, saying her dedication to their wellbeing reflects her commitment to inclusive development.

PM Modi said President Murmu's steadfast focus on India's progress remains a source of motivation and inspiration. He also wished her a long and healthy life, expressing hope that she would continue her service to the nation.

The Prime Minister added that he looked forward to meeting President Murmu later in the day at a programme in Odisha.

President Droupadi Murmu assumed office as the 15th President of India in July 2022, becoming the country's first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional post. Before becoming President, she served as the Governor of Jharkhand and held several public positions during her political career.

The birthday wishes from the Prime Minister highlighted President Murmu's contributions to public service, especially her focus on empowering disadvantaged sections of society and promoting national development.

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