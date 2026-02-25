Haryana Authorities Nab Four People In Rs 590-Crore IDFC First Bank case

Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people in the IDFC First Bank fraud case, officials said on Wednesday. Of the four arrested, two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and two are private persons who own a partnership firm, they said.

The accused were identified as Ribhav Rishi, Abhay, Swati Singla, and Abhishek Singla

The arrests were made on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing investigation of the IDFC First Bank fraud case, they said.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR, while the state government constituted a committee to examine the fraud. On Sunday, the IDFC Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in the Assembly that the government will spare no one involved in the fraud. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh have demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

ALSO READ: Haryana Govt Forms High-Level Committee To Review IDFC First Bank Fraud — Check Details

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.