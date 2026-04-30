Haj 2026 Update: Pilgrims Face Higher Costs As Airfare Revised — Check Deadline To Deposit Amount

Pilgrims undertaking Haj 2026 will have to pay an additional $100 each after the government approved a revision in airfare. The increase translates to about Rs 10,000, with a deadline set for May 15 to complete the payment.

The decision follows a rise in aviation fuel costs linked to the ongoing Middle East situation. Authorities said the revision balances airline demands with the financial burden on pilgrims.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs approved the one-time fare revision after airlines sought an increase of more than $400. The carriers cited a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices due to regional tensions.

Why It Matters

The government opted for a moderated hike instead of the full increase requested by airlines. The additional cost will be borne by pilgrims as part of charter flight charges.

The move aims to maintain flight operations while limiting the financial impact on travellers. Officials described the situation as arising from "extraordinary circumstances".

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What To Do

The Haj Committee of India has directed pilgrims to deposit the additional amount by May 15, 2026. The payment is mandatory to confirm travel arrangements.

Pilgrims can pay through the official website or the Haj Suvidha App using digital modes. Payments can also be made at branches of State Bank of India and Union Bank of India using a pay-in slip.

What Happens Next

Authorities have asked state and Union Territory Haj Committees to inform pilgrims about the revised charges. Officials said the unique Bank Reference Number assigned to each cover must be included for processing.

Further updates will depend on fuel price movements and operational costs linked to the pilgrimage.

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