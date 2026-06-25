Govt Lifts Commercial LPG Restrictions As Hormuz Crisis Eases; Bulk Supply Restored To 50%

The Centre has restored the access to commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels, in view of the deadlock easing in the Strait of Hormuz following the preliminary peace pact between the United States and Iran.

Further, restrictions on Non-Domestic (Commercial) Packed LPG have been withdrawn, the government informed, adding that Bulk LPG supplies may be restored up to 50% of pre-crisis consumption.

However, for a long-term solution, the government has advised consumers with PNG connectivity to continue shift to PNG.

Only last month the government had informed that the country had limited crude oil reserves, and LNG stock left in its kitty, as a result of the massive energy disruption caused by the West Asia conflict.

The Iran war had taken the key maritime shipping lane, Strait of Hormuz, in a chokehold with little to no commercial vessels passing through.

Earlier today, reports indicated that the traffic on Hormuz has eased post Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Traffic Eases: 30 India-Bound Ships Cross, 26 Remain In Queue, Says Report

Thirty India-bound ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz so far, while 26 vessels of Indian interest are still waiting to transit the critical sea route.

According to the report, half of the ships that have already crossed the strait were carrying LPG and LNG, while eight had bulk cargo and seven were crude tankers.

Among all, 19 transits reportedly took place between March 1 and June 17, and that 11 ships have crossed safely following the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Of the 30 vessels that have reached or are heading toward Indian ports, the report said 17 are foreign-flagged, including as many as five vessels flying the Marshall Islands flag.

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