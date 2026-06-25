Hormuz Traffic Eases: 30 India-Bound Ships Cross, 26 Remain In Queue, Says Report

Thirty India-bound ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz so far, while 26 vessels of Indian interest are still waiting to transit the critical sea route, sources in the shipping ministry told the Times of India.

According to the report, half of the ships that have already crossed the strait were carrying LPG and LNG, while eight had bulk cargo and seven were crude tankers.

Among all, 19 transits reportedly took place between March 1 and June 17, and that 11 ships have crossed safely following the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Of the 30 vessels that have reached or are heading toward Indian ports, the report said 17 are foreign-flagged, including as many as five vessels flying the Marshall Islands flag.

Citing sources, the outlet said the 26 vessels of Indian interest still waiting in the Persian Gulf, west of the strait, include both Indian-flagged ships and India-bound foreign-flagged vessels.

Of these, three are reportedly carrying energy cargo, 10 are carrying fertilisers, and the remaining 13 are carrying other cargo.

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The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway that accounts for roughly a fifth of global energy supply. For India, key partners for the procurement of LNG and LPG are located in the Gulf region, making safe passage through the strait significant for the country's energy security.

The easing of traffic comes against the backdrop of weeks of tension in the Gulf following the US-Iran conflict, with shipping movement through the strait having been disrupted at various points amid military exchanges and subsequent diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

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