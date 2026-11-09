FSSAI Flags Unsafe Food Practices In Kerala, 32 Licences Suspended, 7,000 Snacks Destroyed

Kerala's Food Safety Department has suspended the licences of 32 food businesses and destroyed 568 litres of used cooking oil during a statewide drive against the unsafe reuse of cooking oil, according to figures shared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The department deployed 56 special squads to inspect food establishments across the state. The teams conducted 160 inspections, issued 23 notices for violations of food safety norms and discarded around 7,000 snack items.

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The FSSAI shared details of the enforcement drive on X, along with a video of the inspections. The regulator said the special squads were deployed to check the unsafe reuse of cooking oil and ensure that food businesses complied with prescribed safety standards.

The inspections focused on the handling and reuse of cooking oil at eateries, with officials looking to identify unsafe food preparation practices and prevent the sale of food prepared using oil unfit for consumption.

Health Concerns Over Reused Cooking Oil

Repeatedly heating cooking oil can alter its chemical properties and lead to the formation of potentially harmful compounds. Reusing oil beyond permissible limits can therefore pose health risks to consumers.

The drive comes amid increased demand for snacks and fried food during the festive season.

The department has not specified which districts or establishments faced action, or whether the suspended licences could be restored after the businesses comply with food safety norms.

FSSAI Regulations On Reusing Cooking Oil

Repeated frying changes the properties of cooking oil and increases the concentration of Total Polar Compounds (TPC). The FSSAI has said that high levels of these compounds are toxic and have been linked to health conditions such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and liver disorders.

To protect consumers, the food regulator has set a maximum TPC limit of 25% for cooking oil. Oil exceeding this threshold cannot be used for frying.

Since July 1, 2018, food businesses have been required to monitor the quality of cooking oil used for frying and ensure that it remains within the prescribed safety limits.

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