FedEx Breaks Ground On Fully Automated Air Cargo Hub At Navi Mumbai International Airport

FedEx conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for its fully automated air cargo hub at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, advancing capacity in India's largest international trade corridor and strengthening its role as an integrated logistics and trade gateway for Western India, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The Rs. 2,500 crore long-term investment by FedEx will support the proposed 300,000 sq. ft. facility, designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and developed in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. The hub leverages NMIA's multimodal infrastructure to strengthen Western India's international trade corridor.

"This development reflects NMIA's long-term vision of building integrated infrastructure that strengthens India's trade competitiveness. With its proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, industrial corridors and multimodal transport networks, NMIA is uniquely positioned to support high-growth export sectors and enhance Maharashtra's role as a global logistics gateway," Jeet Adani, director, AAHL said.

Once operational, the hub is expected to create more than 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Raj Subramaniam, chief executive officer of FedEx; and Jeet Adani, director of AAHL, among others.

“India's competitiveness in global trade will increasingly depend on the reliability and speed of its logistics infrastructure. Establishing this hub at NMIA allows us to integrate global network strength with India's fastest-growing trade corridor, providing greater certainty, speed and efficiency to customers," Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx MEISA, said.

ALSO READ: Adani Group Enters Nuclear Energy Sector With New Subsidiary

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.