UPSC Declares Hiring Results For January 2026 — Download Complete List Of Recommended Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the hiring outcomes for various positions finalized in January 2026. The commission has issued a comprehensive document listing the names and roll numbers of candidates deemed suitable for appointment.

The UPSC stated that all selected candidates have received individual notifications via post. The commission also noted that applications from other candidates were meticulously examined, yet they could not proceed to further selection or be recommended for the positions.

The hiring results can be accessed in a PDF file released by UPSC, containing the entire list of chosen candidates.

The following Recruitment have been finalised by the Union Public Service Commission

Lecturer (Sugar Engineering), National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Engineer and Ship Surveyor-Cum Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Medical Officer (Unani), Directorate of Ayush, Government of Puducherry. Specialist Grade III, (Paediatrics), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Specialist Grade III (RadioDiagnosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Scientist 'B' (Geology), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. Divisional Medical Officer (RadioDiagnosis), Ministry of Railways.

ALSO READ | CBSE Likely To Release CTET 2026 Answer Key Soon — Check How To Download, Raise Objections

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.