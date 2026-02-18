Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Look To Extend Record Winning Streak At WC

India wrap up their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A campaign against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Look To Extend Record Winning Streak At WC
With qualification to the Super 8s already secured, the focus for Suryakumar Yadav's men will be to gain momentum heading into the decisive phase of the tournament.
2 minutes ago

Welcome to our live coverage of India's final group stage outing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue close out their Group A campaign against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With qualification to the Super 8s secured, the focus for Suryakumar Yadav's men will be to gain momentum heading into the decisive phase of the tournament. India will also be keen to extend their record winning streak at the T20 World Cup to 12 games. It's a run that began under the leadership of Rohit Sharma at the 2024 edition and which has been impressively carried forward by Suryakumar's team in this edition.

ALSO READ | The Ahmedabad Auditions: Why Netherlands Clash Could Be Decisive For India's Squad Players

It is also an opportunity for the squad players of India to gain some much-needed playing time and find some rhythm in the tournament. The team management have rotated selectively so far in the tournament, balancing workload management with competitive sharpness. This fixture provides a final opportunity to test the depth of the squad, particularly in the middle order and pace-bowling department before the stakes are raised higher.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, approach the match with a different incentive. Against one of the tournament favourites, this is an opportunity to test themselves and register a statement performance. Scott Edwards' team have just one win in the tournament so far and a victory against India will give their fans something to talk about as they make the journey back home.

Feb 18, 2026 18:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

PAK vs NAM Live: Double-Wicket Maiden By Usman Tariq

Usman Tariq has just delivered a double-wicket maiden against Namibia to put Pakistan within touching distance of the Super 8s. The mystery spinner got JJ Smit caught out at deep midwicket and then castled Ruben Trumpelmann with a googly that flattened his middle-stump. 

Pakistan need just 3 more wickets to secure qualification to the Super 8s with Namibia struggling at 81/7 after 14 overs. 

Feb 18, 2026 17:44 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

IND vs NED Live: Team News and Probable Playing XI at the Narendra Modi Stadium

India do not have any injury concerns in their squad but the management will most likely want to rotate the Playing XI to give some of the squad players some much-needed playing time to ensure everyone is ready to be called upon when needed. 

Sanju Samson could be expected to be given another outing while Washington Sundar may be handed his first game of the tournament. We could also expect Arshdeep Singh to return and Jasprit Bumrah rested ahead of the decisive Super 8s. 

India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, and two of Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

Feb 18, 2026 17:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

IND vs NED Live: The Ahmedabad Auditions

With qualification already secured by Suryakumar Yadav's side, tonight's game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad could be the last opportunity for some of the squad players and out-of-form stars to impress before the decisive Super 8 phase of the tournament.

Here's a look at the players who will be under the spotlight as India take on Netherlands. 

Read - The Ahmedabad Auditions: Why Netherlands Clash Could Be Decisive For India's Squad Players

Feb 18, 2026 17:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan Becomes Tournament's Third Centurion

Here's the moment when Sahibzada Farhan became the third centurion at the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan opener's 100* sees him placed alongside Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (100*) and Canada's Yuvraj Samra (110) as the tournament's only centurions. 

Remember, Pakistan need a victory against Namibia to secure their spot in the Super 8s. They're currently on course with Namibia down to 49/4 in their chase of 200. 

 

Feb 18, 2026 17:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

IND vs NED Live: Fun Facts About Today's Venue - The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

As India prepare to face the Netherlands, a quick look at some notable facts about tonight’s venue - the Narendra Modi Stadium:

World’s Largest Cricket Stadium: With a seating capacity of around 132,000, it is the biggest cricket stadium globally, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground in scale.

Rebuilt, Not Just Renovated: Originally known as the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium, the venue was completely redeveloped and reopened in 2020, transforming into a state-of-the-art facility.

Multiple Pitches, Varied Surfaces: The ground houses 11 centre pitches, including a mix of red and black soil surfaces, allowing curators to tailor pace and bounce depending on conditions.

Four Dressing Rooms: Unlike most venues, it features four dressing rooms to efficiently host back-to-back fixtures, particularly useful during global tournaments.

LED Floodlights, No Towers: The stadium uses an integrated LED lighting system built into the roof structure, eliminating traditional floodlight towers and reducing shadow interference.

Feb 18, 2026 16:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

PAK vs NAM: Pakistan Set a Target of 200 for Namibia to Chase!

While India have secured qualification the the Super 8s, Pakistan is still battling to secure the other remaining spot in Group A. 

Salman Ali Agha's team need a win against Namibia to wrestle second spot in the group away from the USA who are currently above them courtesy a much-better Net Run Rate. 

They've gotten off to a good start in Colombo as opener Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten 100* off 58 balls has fired them to a total of 199/3 after 20 overs. It's over to their bowlers now to seal this win and ensure they book their berth in the Super 8 phase of the tournament. 

Feb 18, 2026 16:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

IND vs NED LIVE: Team India Look To End Group A Campaign On a High!

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of India’s final Group A fixture at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue are up against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with qualification to the Super 8s already secured.

For Suryakumar Yadav’s side, the equation is less about advancement and more about momentum. India enter this contest unbeaten in the tournament and on a record 11-match winning streak in the T20 World Cup, a run stretching back to the 2024 edition. Extending that sequence while sharpening team combinations will be the immediate objective tonight.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the tournament. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Oil, Gas, Minerals Core To US-Japan's $550 Billion Trade Deal — Key Takeaways

Oil, Gas, Minerals Core To US-Japan's $550 Billion Trade Deal — Key Takeaways

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search