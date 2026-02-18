India Vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Look To Extend Record Winning Streak At WC

Welcome to our live coverage of India's final group stage outing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue close out their Group A campaign against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With qualification to the Super 8s secured, the focus for Suryakumar Yadav's men will be to gain momentum heading into the decisive phase of the tournament. India will also be keen to extend their record winning streak at the T20 World Cup to 12 games. It's a run that began under the leadership of Rohit Sharma at the 2024 edition and which has been impressively carried forward by Suryakumar's team in this edition.

It is also an opportunity for the squad players of India to gain some much-needed playing time and find some rhythm in the tournament. The team management have rotated selectively so far in the tournament, balancing workload management with competitive sharpness. This fixture provides a final opportunity to test the depth of the squad, particularly in the middle order and pace-bowling department before the stakes are raised higher.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, approach the match with a different incentive. Against one of the tournament favourites, this is an opportunity to test themselves and register a statement performance. Scott Edwards' team have just one win in the tournament so far and a victory against India will give their fans something to talk about as they make the journey back home.