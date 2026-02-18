India Vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Look To Extend Record Winning Streak At WC

India do not have any injury concerns in their squad but the management will most likely want to rotate the Playing XI to give some of the squad players some much-needed playing time to ensure everyone is ready to be called upon when needed.
Sanju Samson could be expected to be given another outing while Washington Sundar may be handed his first game of the tournament. We could also expect Arshdeep Singh to return and Jasprit Bumrah rested ahead of the decisive Super 8s.
India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Varun Chakravarthy.
Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, and two of Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.