Iran-US Tensions: America Deploys F-35, F-22 and F-16 Jets To Middle East - What We Know

The United States military has indulged in amassive buildup in the Middle East in the last twenty-four hours, moving over 50 fighter jets to the area.

The buildup is aimed at bolstering the air and naval assets near Iran, even as the two countries are currently engaged in talks, focusing on Tehran's nuclear programme.

This latest development was reported by Axios, citing a US official. Following the Axios report, independent flight trackers have also observed a host of F-16, F-22, and F-35 jets heading to the Middle East.

The negotiators from Iran have held another round of indirect talks with the United States over its disputed nuclear programme.

Tehran has partially closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important oil choke point, citing “security precautions”, while Tehran's Revolutionary Guard conducts military drills in the area.

Only last week, the US media outlets had reported that the country's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R.Ford, will be sent to the Middle East, ahead of an anticipated clash with Iran.

USS Gerald R.Ford and its escort ships have been deployed in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post has reported, from Geneva, where Iran-US talks took place, that many details still need to be discussed, while progress was made in the meetings.

“Iran has relayed that it would make detailed proposals in the next two weeks to close the gaps with the US,” the Post quoted a US official as saying, “The proposals will be to address some of the open gaps in our positions.”

