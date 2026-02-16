US, Iran On Brink Of War Or Truce In Sight? What We Know So Far

The Iran-Israel relationship, with the United States trying ot mediate, has remained on the brink with a threat of war looming large over the region. The ongoing “nuclear talks” between Iran and the United States are aimed at reducing tensions.

While the efforts continue in Geneva, here is everything we know so far about the issue.

Netanyahu's Demands

On Sunday, while Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi headed to Switzerland for the talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined conditions necessary for any prospective deal between the United States and Iran.

His conditions, first and foremost, included the dismantling of all of Tehran's nuclear infrastructure, even as he remains sceptical about the deal.

“But I have told the US President, Donald Trump, last week that any agreement must include several elements,” Netanyahu said, as he was speaking at the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations.

The first, he said, is that all enriched material has to leave Iran, and the second is that there should be no enrichment capability. “Not just stopping the enrichment process, but dismantling the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place,” he said.

He also called for a resolution to the issue of ballistic missiles.

No Submission

“What is not on the table: submission before threats,” Araghchi posted on X, while he informed about reaching Geneva, “I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal.”

Iran has been quite clear on this, repeatedly emphasising that it will not agree to Washington's demand for zero nuclear enrichment. Iran has also been clear on their missile programme, calling it a “red line” that cannot be negotiated.

Araghchi today met with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “Just completed in-depth technical discussions with Iran's Foreign Minister in preparation for important negotiations for tomorrow in Geneva,” Grossi posted on X.

The Negotiations

The negotiations between Iran and the US were renewed earlier this month to address Tehran's nuclear programme. While the negotiations are going on, the US has deployed warships, including a second aircraft carrier, to the region.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned that the “misadventure” has the potential to spiral into a regional conflict.

Meanwhile, the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations has been seeking access to Iran's nuclear facilities, which were bombed by the US and Israel in June, even as Tehran has flagged a risk of radiation.

