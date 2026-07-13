FDA's Major Crackdown On Adulterated Milk In Maharashtra, 37,532 Litres Destroyed On The Spot

In a major crackdown on food safety violations, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a surprise raid at Ajinkyarana Milk Industries in the Burungewadi area of Sangola taluka.

Acting on confidential information received by its Solapur office, the FDA carried out on-the-spot tests, which revealed that the milk had been adulterated with water, causing the Solids-Not-Fat (SNF) levels to fall well below the legally prescribed limits.

The inspection team collected four samples for official laboratory analysis and immediately seized 37,532 litres of milk worth Rs 15,01,280.

As milk is a highly perishable commodity, the entire seized stock was destroyed on-site in accordance with government regulations.

Beyond the adulteration, investigators discovered that the milk collection and chilling unit was operating illegally without a valid food licence. The facility lacked systematic tracking records for milk procurement, sales, and shipments, and it openly flouted the mandatory hygiene and safety rules outlined in Schedule-4.

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Consequently, the FDA issued an immediate closure order, shutting down all business operations at the establishment until a valid licence is secured and all compliance errors are fully rectified.



A team led by Food Safety Officer Ganesh Kadam and Assistant Food Safety Officer Mangesh Lovete inspected the facility, uncovering a massive, unlicensed operation.

The high-profile operation was executed by Assistant Commissioner (Food) S. A. Desai, alongside officers Kadam and Lovete, under the direct guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Joint Commissioner of Pune Division D. V. Bhogawade, according to the local media.

Following the raid, Assistant Commissioner Desai issued a stern warning that strict legal action will be taken against anyone engaged in food adulteration across the district. He urged citizens to immediately report any suspected food safety violations to the FDA and reminded all food business operators that obtaining a valid licence and maintaining strict cleanliness in their production and storage premises is legally mandatory.

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