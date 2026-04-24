'Factually Incorrect': Ram Madhav Apologises For Remark On India Stopping Russian Oil Imports

Senior BJP and RSS leader clarified his remark on Friday on Russian oil imports in India, which had caused controversy earlier. The remarks from Madhav came in response to his address at the Hudson Institute's New India Conference in Washington DC on India's take on US interests by halting oil purchases from Iran and Russia, even as these efforts went unrecognised by the Trump administration.

Madhav, on his earlier remark on Russian oil imports, said India didn't agree to stop importing oil from Moscow while apologising for the statement on X, “What I said was wrong. India didn't agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 percent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to the other panelist. But factually incorrect.”

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What I said was wrong. India didn't agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 percent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to d other panelist. But factually incorrect. My apologies. https://t.co/D3VNkYJ7pU — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_) April 24, 2026

Senior BJP leader Madhav earlier issued a strong defense of India's commitment to its strategic partnership with the United States, he specifically pointed to New Delhi's decision to halt oil imports from Iran and Russia, a move that posed significant domestic economic challenges but was undertaken to respect Washington's sanctions regimes and strategic priorities for bilateral harmony.

Furthermore, he noted India's willingness to engage with Washington's trade demands, including the acceptance of reciprocal tariffs, as evidence of a balanced and cooperative relationship.

"We agreed to stop buying oil from Iran. We agreed to stop buying oil from Russia despite so much criticism from our opposition," Madhav told the panel, emphasising that these decisions were made to preserve the health of the Indo-US relationship.

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"We maintained our patience. Today, in the new trade deal we agreed for 18% tariff, higher than what it used to be. So, where is India lagging behind in that? What are those issues where India is not doing enough?"

He revealed that under the new trade deal, India has agreed to an 18% tariff, a rate significantly higher than previous benchmarks.

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