Delhi Traffic Alert: Roads To Face Diversions As Large Crowd Heads Towards Jantar Mantar

Traffic diversions were scheduled across parts of Central Delhi on Friday as a large number of people were expected to move from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib towards Jantar Mantar, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue an advisory for commuters.

The diversions were announced for 1 PM to 5 PM, with the movement expected to begin around 2 PM. The police urged motorists to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys in advance and follow directions issued by traffic personnel.

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Which Roads Were Likely To Be Affected?

The advisory covered areas around Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Connaught Place, Parliament Street (Sansad Marg) and Jantar Mantar. Commuters travelling through these stretches were advised to allow additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

In its advisory on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police said diversions would be in place because of the anticipated movement of a large number of people towards Jantar Mantar.

The police also asked motorists to remain patient, follow diversion signs and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas. Commuters could check the Delhi Traffic Police's official channels for updates and assistance.

Motorists travelling through Central Delhi were advised to check for further traffic updates before setting out, particularly during the afternoon diversion window.

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