Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: Second Merit List Announced, Know More About Admission Criteria And Eligibility

The second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026-2027 academic year has been released by private schools in Delhi, giving parents whose children were placed on the wait list in the previous round new hope. The last round of admissions is set for March 5. Thousands of applicants are still awaiting confirmation.

Strong competition for the limited nursery seats this year came into focus on Feb. 9, when more than 1,700 private independent schools in the capital released their second selection lists and waiting lists.

From Feb. 10 to 16, parents and guardians of children on the second merit list must visit schools to complete admission formalities. Officials warned that failure to do so could lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat. Many schools have long waiting lists, raising the possibility that a large number of admissions will be decided only in the final round.

Admission Criteria

According to the Directorate of Education, Class 1 follows the foundational stage, which includes nursery and kindergarten. As of March 31, 2026, children must be at least three years old for nursery, four years old for kindergarten, and five years old for Class 1 to be eligible for the 2026-2027 session.

Schools may allow an age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the head of the institution. Schools considered several factors for admission, including alumni status, sibling priority and neighbourhood criteria.

Shortlisted Candidates

Several schools released substantial shortlists. Gita Ratan School in the Rohini area shortlisted 136 applicants, while Sovereign School in the same area selected 409. Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment shortlisted 11 students, while St. George's School in Alaknanda confirmed 155.

Officials told PTI that Apeejay School in Saket confirmed 150 students and placed 176 on standby, while Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, selected 14 applicants and placed 132 on the waiting list.

