Railway Recruitment Board NTPC UG Typing Test Admit Card — How To Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for the typing exam has been issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. The hall pass can be downloaded from the regional Railway Recruitment Board's official website by candidates who plan to take the computer-based typing skill test.

The tentative date for the CBTST for applicants who were shortlisted based on their performance on the 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is Feb. 13, 2026. The typing proficiency test will be administered for the positions of Junior Clerk cum Typist and Accounts Clerk cum Typist.

The typing exam is a qualifying test. The merit list will be created by adding the marks. Without editing software or a spell checker, the candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on a personal computer.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card for the test:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the regional Railway Recruitment Board.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the RRB NTPC link.

Step 3: On the newly shown site, candidates need to click on the typing test link.

Step 4: Candidates must enter their login information on a new page that opens again.

Step 5: Once you click "Submit," your hall pass will appear.

Step 6: Review the hall pass and download it.

Step 7: In case you need it later, save a paper copy.

What Is NTPC CBAT CBTST?

For RRB NTPC positions requiring aptitude or skill-based abilities, the RRB NTPC Computer-Based Aptitude Test/Computer-Based Typing Skill Test is administered. According on the position for which you applied, this stage is appropriate.

It is computer-based, and in order to proceed with the hiring process, you must be eligible for this stage. Those who are eligible for CBAT/CBTST will show up for a medical examination and document verification.

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review the information on their admit card and frequently check the official RRB website for additional exam-related updates and instructions.

