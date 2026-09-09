Delhi International Airport Files FIR Against 63 Social Media Handles For Spreading Misleading Content

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), operated by GMR Aero, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police against 63 social media handles for allegedly circulating misleading and factually incorrect content about flooding and water-logging at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The action comes after heavy rainfall in Delhi on September 4 led to water-logging at parts of the airport, including approach roads and the forecourts of Terminal 2 and 3. Officials said misleading posts began circulating on social media in the aftermath of the weather-related disruption.

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According to DIAL, the accounts shared videos and posts that falsely suggested that airport operations had been disrupted. The airport operator stated that some of the material did not represent the actual conditions at the airport.

For instance, in one of these posts, an old video of water-logging at Dubai Airport was claimed to be a video of Delhi Airport. DIAL believes such content was intended to create public mischief, spread misinformation, defame a critical public utility service, and create unwarranted concerns among passengers regarding the operational status of Delhi Airport, a press release by GMR Aero stated.

Commenting on the matter, a DIAL spokesperson said, “Delhi Airport serves millions of passengers and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational reliability. While there was temporary water accumulation in the Terminal 3 arrival forecourt following an episode of intense rainfall, airport operations were not affected, and the situation was resolved within 20 minutes. The circulation of misleading content by certain social media handles appears to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service, and generate unwarranted concerns among passengers. We urge the public to rely only on our official channels for accurate updates regarding airport operations.”

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is the country's busiest airport, and authorities have now indicated that similar misleading social media activity concerning the airport will invite legal action.

About GMR Aero

Yes. It reads much more like corporate PR copy than something you'd put into a news article. Phrases such as “pioneering aviation solutions,” “world-class sustainable airports,” “innovative Aerotropolis concept,” and “best-in-class” are promotional and don't add much factual information.

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) operates and manages airports in India and other markets, along with businesses linked to aviation, retail and airport infrastructure. Its operations include duty-free and other retail services, food and beverage, cargo, car parking, airport operations and maintenance, and project management.

GAL also develops commercial and real estate projects around its airports through its Aerotropolis model. Its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering, operates an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility. Groupe ADP has been a strategic partner in GAL since 2020 and is now a co-promoter.

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