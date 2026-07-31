Delhi Govt Plans 'Property Aadhaar Card' Under New Land Records Bill

The Delhi government is preparing to bring in the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, which proposes a unified digital land records system and a unique 'Property Aadhaar Card' for every property in the national capital.

The draft legislation has been reviewed by a Group of Ministers and is expected to be placed before the Cabinet shortly. Once approved, the government is likely to convene a special session of the Delhi Assembly to table and pass the Bill.

ALSO READ: Petrol Could Have Touched Rs 125/Litre Without Ethanol Blending: Govt

Unique Digital Identity for Every Property

The proposed Property Aadhaar Card will assign every residential and commercial property in Delhi a Unique Property ID following a scientific survey and digitisation of land records. The digital card will include a QR code, enabling instant access to authenticated ownership records, property boundaries, and other land-related information.

The survey will cover every category of land and record details for every floor of each building to create a unified and authenticated property database across the city.

Scientific Survey and Digital Mapping

The initiative will use drone-based mapping, Geographic Information System technology, and technical support from the Survey of India to digitise land records. It builds on the Central Government's SVAMITVA Scheme, under which smart property cards were prepared for 30 rural villages in Delhi.

The digitised records will eventually be integrated with the Delhi Online Registration Information System to enable real-time updates of ownership and registration data.

Welfare Integration and Transparency

According to the proposal, each property card will include household information such as family details, caste, occupation, vaccination records, and welfare schemes being availed, including the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana and Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana.

The government has also proposed that the Property Aadhaar Card be transferred automatically to the new owner whenever a property is sold.

Reducing Property Disputes

The proposed legislation seeks to digitise land records, improve transparency in property transactions, simplify inheritance, loan applications, and building approvals, and significantly reduce ownership disputes and long-pending property litigation.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing 2026 Live Updates: Last Day To File Income Tax Return; Deadline, Portal, Extension News

Officials believe the initiative will modernise land governance while ensuring secure, accurate, and easily accessible property records across Delhi, reported Mint.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.