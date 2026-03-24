Delhi Budget 2026: From Green Budget To Electricity Subsidies - Check Key Highlights

Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 on Tuesday, March 24, with a total outlay of around Rs 1,03,700 crore.

Calling it a "green budget", the chief minister said the national capital is witnessing a phase of transition and noted that a "culture of freebies" had impacted the growth rate.

Reflecting on the budget, Gupta, in a post on X, said, "Today, the Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan approved the Delhi Budget for 2026–27. This budget is set to accelerate the resolve of 'Developed Delhi'; it is a concrete step towards Delhi's all-round development, public participation, and the creation of an empowered society."

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Here are key highlights from her budget speech -

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1- A green Budget has been introduced in Delhi, with 21% of the total budget allocated to it.

2- Allocations to key departments

- Rs 11,660 crore to the MCD

- Rs 146 crore will be allocated to Delhi Cantt.

- Rs 5,921 crore for the Public Works Department

- Rs 7,887 crore for the Ministry of Urban Development

- Rs 787 crore for the Delhi Rural Development Board



3- The government has allocated Rs 1,392 crore to improve the road network in Delhi, aiming to make it dust-free. Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore will be given separately to MCD for the development of roads.

4 - Rs 25 crore has been allocated for foot overbridges.



5- Solar panels will be installed over the drains in Delhi.



6- New parking facilities will be built at various locations in Delhi.



7- The government will build a new Secretariat and new housing for officials.

8- A budget of ₹3,942 crore has been allocated for the Power Department.

9- Electricity subsidies in Delhi will continue.

10- Around Rs 674 crore has been allocated to improve fire infrastructure.

11- Delhi Jal Board will recieve Rs 9,000 crore for laying water and sewer lines

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