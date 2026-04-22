Delhi Braces For Intense Heatwave As IMD Issues Five-Day Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, predicting that high temperatures will persist in these regions until April 24. Other states on IMD's yellow alert for a heatwave include Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The weather office further forecast hot, humid weather conditions for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

???? Heat Wave Alert!



Heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to persist for the next 3 days. The intense heat is also likely to gradually spread towards East India and adjoining parts of Central India during this period.



Stay hydrated ????, avoid… pic.twitter.com/9kQmlA8OIy — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 21, 2026

A heat wave is likely to grip several parts of north, central and eastern India over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department warning of hot weather conditions in several states. Haryana, Chandigarh and, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Vidarbha are among the regions expected to see heatwave conditions in isolated pockets between April 22 and April 26, while hot and humid weather will be seen in several coastal and eastern areas.

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In addition, hot and humid conditions are expected in West Bengal from April 22 to 26, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from April 22 to 25; Konkan and Goa on April 23 and 24; coastal Gujarat on April 24 and 25; and Kerala and Mahe from April 22 to 24.

Delhi temps likely to hit 43 Celsius

In the national capital, maximum temperatures are forecast to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days. Temperatures are likely to stay above normal to significantly above normal throughout this timeframe.

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For Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave in Delhi. The weather prediction suggests predominantly clear skies and robust surface winds throughout the daytime. The highest temperature is projected to reach 43 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest is expected to remain near 23 degrees Celsius.

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