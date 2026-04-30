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Current Growth Trajectory Paves Way For India To Be A Developed Nation By 2047: Jeffrey Sachs

According to Sachs, India should not also be part of the Quad, a strategic partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

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Current Growth Trajectory Paves Way For India To Be A Developed Nation By 2047: Jeffrey Sachs
Addressing an event organised by industry body Ficci, Sachs said India is one of the pillars of global stability and global peace, and it should not align with the United States.
(Photo: sceeengrab/ FICCI)

India will be a developed nation by 2047, if the country continues its current economic growth trajectory, renowned economist Jeffrey D Sachs said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body Ficci, Sachs said India is one of the pillars of global stability and global peace, and it should not align with the United States.

"It does not have to align with anybody. It should aim to have good relations with everybody, but also not be part of anyone else's strategy," he said.

The eminent economist also said that India should not be part of a US-led effort that is overtly anti-China.

"India has real bilateral issues with China, but they should be handled bilaterally," he said.

ALSO READ: UK Companies Think India Is Complex, 'Regulatory Heavy': London Mayor

According to him, India should not also be part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), a strategic partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Sachs, currently a professor of economics at Columbia University, said India invented the non-aligned movement, which was really a very good idea.

China should champion India becoming the sixth member of the UN Security Council, because "we need India as a permanent member", he added.

Viksit Bharat 2047 is the current government's roadmap to make India a completely developed nation, he noted.  

ALSO READ: Australia's Top Migrant Group Hails From India, Trumping England

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