Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Australia's Top Migrant Group Hails From India, Trumping England

Migration has long been a key pillar of Australia's economic growth, helping the country avoid recession since the early 1990s, aside from a brief contraction during the pandemic.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Australia's Top Migrant Group Hails From India, Trumping England
Some 971,020 people in Australia - or 5.2% of the population - were born in India, narrowly surpassing the 970,950 born in England, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)
Indians are now Australia's largest migrant group, supplanting the English for the first time ever, in a change that highlights the rise of immigration as an increasingly contentious political issue.

Some 971,020 people in Australia - or 5.2% of the population - were born in India, narrowly surpassing the 970,950 born in England, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The England-born population slipped from just over 1 million in 2013.

The third-largest cohort comprises those born in China, at 732,000, followed by 638,000 from New Zealand.

Migration has long been a key pillar of Australia's economic growth, helping the country avoid recession since the early 1990s, aside from a brief contraction during the pandemic. The population fell in 2021 due to international border closures, but the share of overseas-born residents has steadily risen each year since, climbing to 32% in 2025 from 29.5% in 2022, according to the ABS.

ALSO READ: Germany Turns To India Amid Workforce Gap As Labour Crisis Deepens

At the same time, immigration has become a political flashpoint as Australia grapples with its worst housing shortage in a generation. The issue has fueled support for the populist One Nation party, which has surged in opinion polls since last year's election. Its leader Pauline Hanson, has campaigned against immigration for decades.

ALSO READ: Prada Drops Rs 83,000 Made-In-India Kolhapuri Sandals Year After 'Plagiarism' Row

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India Working On Roadmap To Add 92 Vessels In FY26 With Rs 51,383-Crore Investment: Sarbananda Sonowal

India Working On Roadmap To Add 92 Vessels In FY26 With Rs 51,383-Crore Investment: Sarbananda Sonowal

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source