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Cost Of Home-Cooked Meals Rise Moderately In August Spurred By Onion, LPG, Vegetable Oil Price Rises

Compared with last year, elevated prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) kept the thali cost high.

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Cost Of Home-Cooked Meals Rise Moderately In August Spurred By Onion, LPG, Vegetable Oil Price Rises
Onion prices jumped 43% in August 2026 to Rs 40 per kg.
Photo Source: Unsplash
  • The cost of vegetarian meals rose 1% year-on-year and month-on-month to Rs 29.5 per thali
  • Non-vegetarian thali cost increased 5% year-on-year to Rs 57.5 due to a 10% rise in broiler prices
  • Onion prices surged 43% year-on-year to Rs 40 per kg due to supply issues from unseasonal rains
What is expected to happen to food prices over the next few months?

The cost of home-cooked meals rose moderately in August, a report said on Tuesday.

The cost of a vegetarian meal increased 1% year-on-year and month-on-month to Rs 29.5 per thali, the monthly report by the research arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said.

In the case of a non-vegetarian meal, a 10% jump in broiler prices pushed up the cost of a thali by 5% year-on-year to Rs 57.5, the report by Crisil Intelligence said. However, the price was 1% lower from Rs 58.3 in July.

Compared with last year, elevated prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) kept the thali cost high despite a decline in potato and tomato prices, it said in the 'Roti Rice Rate' report.

Onion prices jumped 43% in August 2026 to Rs 40 per kg, compared with the year-ago period's Rs 28 per kg, due to supply tightness caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Maharashtra in March-April, it said, adding that there was an 11% jump in vegetable oils and 10% in LPG.

However, a 12% decline in potato prices and a 28% fall in tomato price helped limit the overall increase in costs of the thalis, it added. "In the next 2-3 months, onion prices are expected to remain firm due to tight rabi supplies and delayed kharif arrivals," its director Pushan Sharma said.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe's Food Safety Guide: What To Look For Before Ordering Food?

Month-on-month, there was a 17% jump in onion prices, but the impact of the same was limited by a 7% decline in tomato prices, it said.

The Shravan month, considered by the Hindus as holy, led to a 4% decline in broiler prices, resulting in the 1% month-on-month decline in the price of the non-veg thali, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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