Cost Of Home-Cooked Meals Rise Moderately In August Spurred By Onion, LPG, Vegetable Oil Price Rises

The cost of home-cooked meals rose moderately in August, a report said on Tuesday.

The cost of a vegetarian meal increased 1% year-on-year and month-on-month to Rs 29.5 per thali, the monthly report by the research arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said.

In the case of a non-vegetarian meal, a 10% jump in broiler prices pushed up the cost of a thali by 5% year-on-year to Rs 57.5, the report by Crisil Intelligence said. However, the price was 1% lower from Rs 58.3 in July.

Compared with last year, elevated prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) kept the thali cost high despite a decline in potato and tomato prices, it said in the 'Roti Rice Rate' report.

Onion prices jumped 43% in August 2026 to Rs 40 per kg, compared with the year-ago period's Rs 28 per kg, due to supply tightness caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Maharashtra in March-April, it said, adding that there was an 11% jump in vegetable oils and 10% in LPG.

However, a 12% decline in potato prices and a 28% fall in tomato price helped limit the overall increase in costs of the thalis, it added. "In the next 2-3 months, onion prices are expected to remain firm due to tight rabi supplies and delayed kharif arrivals," its director Pushan Sharma said.

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Month-on-month, there was a 17% jump in onion prices, but the impact of the same was limited by a 7% decline in tomato prices, it said.

The Shravan month, considered by the Hindus as holy, led to a 4% decline in broiler prices, resulting in the 1% month-on-month decline in the price of the non-veg thali, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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