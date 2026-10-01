Commercial LPG Gets Costlier! Price Hiked By Up To Rs 71 From October 1 Across Cities — Check New Rates

With another month, comes another price hike amid ongoing geopolitical tension and supply crunches. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have gone up from October 1, with the 19-kg cylinder becoming costlier by up to Rs 71.50 across different cities. The increase comes ahead of the festive season and raises the cost burden for restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses that use commercial LPG.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810, from Rs 2,747.50 in September. The September rate itself had been raised by Rs 9.50. In Mumbai, the new commercial cylinder price is Rs 2,764, while Chennai's rate has risen to Rs 2,983. In Patna, the price has increased by Rs 71.50 to Rs 3,100.50, the highest increase among the cities highlighted.

For household consumers, there is some relief. The price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has not been revised with the October 1 increase. The domestic cylinder continues to cost Rs 942 in Delhi, Rs 941.50 in Mumbai and Rs 957.50 in Chennai.

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