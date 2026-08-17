CM Vijay Demands 'Honest' Probe Over Killing Of Three Tamil Nadu Men By Karnataka Forest Department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has demanded a fair and impartial probe into the deaths of three Tamil-origin men in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, allegedly involving forest department personnel.

The three men — Anthony Swamy, John Rose Peter and Kumar Sawariyappan were shot dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in Hanur taluk in the early hours of August 15. A fourth man, Joseph Mahima Das, who was reportedly with them, escaped the spot but was later taken to a hospital with injuries.

Vijay condemned the incident, calling it a “massacre”, and said the Karnataka Forest Department's explanation was “unacceptable” in a post on X.

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According to Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy, cited by the Federal, forest personnel received information about suspected illegal hunting in the sanctuary and sent two teams to the area. The teams reportedly followed a torchlight and encountered four men.

The Forest Department's account is that the men were suspected poachers and were allegedly carrying firearms and wildlife meat. Officials claimed that when they confronted the group and asked them to surrender, the men opened fire, prompting the forest personnel to retaliate in self-defence. Officials stated that they recovered two country made pistols and bags containing deer/wildlife meat from the area.

The deceased men's families have strongly rejected the Forest Department's claim that they were poachers, the Indian Express reported. According to the complaint filed by Mary, Antony Swamy's wife, two of the family's cows had hone missing after grazing on August 14. She stated that Antony and three others left at around 6:30 pm to search for the cattle.

The survivor, Mahima Das, has also reportedly given an account that differs from the Forest Department's version, although the full details of his statement have not yet been independently established.

The controversy escalated after the Hanur Police registered an FIR against the forest officials under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the provision dealing with punishment for murder, the Indian Express reported. Police and administrative authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the firing. The bodies were taken to KR Hospital in Mysuru for post-mortem examination, with authorities awaiting the autopsy and inquiry findings.

The incident has created quite a political stir in Tamil Nadu. DMK President MK Stalin condemned the deaths, demanded an impartial judicial inquiry and called for murder charges against the officials involved, Rediff reported.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss went further and demanded a CBI investigation, alleging that the poaching allegation was false. He also called for Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family.

Protests were reported in Hanur, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru, with relatives and villagers demanding justice, compensation and action against the forest personnel involved.

According to the Indian Express, the families and villagers temporarily withdrew their protest after assurance regarding compensation and action if the officials were found guilty.

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