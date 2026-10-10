CJP Protests: Supreme Court To Hold Special Hearing Tomorrow Over Delhi Metro Closures

The Supreme Court will hold a special sitting on Sunday to hear two pleas arising from the Delhi police action ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests. One seeks contempt proceedings against authorities over alleged non-compliance with the court's directions on public transport, while the other challenges the preventive detention of opposition leaders, lawyers and journalists.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is scheduled to hear the matters.

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The contempt plea alleges that authorities violated the Supreme Court's October 9 directive by continuing restrictions on Delhi Metro and train services despite the court's direction that public transport should not be completely suspended ahead of the October 10 demonstrations.

Filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, the petition names Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara as respondents.

The petitioner has alleged that several Metro stations remained closed and train services were restricted despite the court's directions. The plea describes the restrictions as an infringement of citizens' fundamental rights and accuses the authorities of deliberately disregarding the court's order.

“This brutal assault on the fundamental rights of the citizens and sheer disregard to the orders of this court amounts to deliberate, intentional attempt on the part of Delhi Metro, Delhi Police and the Union government which must be dealt with an iron hand,” the petition stated.

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The petition, filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, separately challenges the preventive detention of opposition leaders, lawyers and journalists and seeks their immediate release through the court's habeas corpus jurisdiction.

The pleas stem from restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the CJP demonstrations, during which protesters sought action over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court's special hearing will examine the pleas concerning the alleged breach of its public transport directions and the legality of the detentions.

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