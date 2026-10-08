Supreme Court Directs Centre To Form Panel To Curb 'Unethical' Pharma Marketing Practices; Freebies To Doctors

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union government to constitute a committee to examine the regulation of pharmaceutical marketing practices and submit recommendations on measures needed to address concerns over unethical interactions between drugmakers and doctors.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the proposed committee should consider suggestions and representations from stakeholders before making its recommendations to the Centre. The direction came during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking a statutory framework to curb pharmaceutical companies from offering freebies and other incentives to doctors for prescribing their medicines.

The petition, filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India (FMRAI), contends that while doctors can face disciplinary action for accepting gifts, hospitality and other benefits, there is no comparable statutory mechanism to penalise companies that provide such inducements. The plea seeks either a binding legal framework governing pharmaceutical marketing practices or stronger regulatory safeguards to prevent conflicts of interest in prescribing decisions.

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The case has been pending before the top court for several years and has repeatedly drawn judicial scrutiny of the pharmaceutical industry's promotional practices. The Supreme Court has previously questioned whether existing safeguards are adequate, particularly in light of concerns that marketing incentives could influence prescription behaviour and increase healthcare costs for patients.

At the centre of the debate is the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, which governs interactions between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals. Petitioners have argued that the current framework lacks sufficient enforceability and does not provide an effective mechanism for patients or consumers to seek redress against unethical marketing practices.

The court's direction marks the latest step towards a broader review of how the pharmaceutical industry markets medicines in India and whether a more stringent statutory regime is required.

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