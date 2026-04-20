Centre Proposes To Continue River Basin Management Scheme With Rs 2,183 Crore Outlay For 2026-31

The Centre has proposed to continue the river basin management (RBM) scheme during the 16th Finance Commission period from 2026-27 to 2030-31 with a fully funded outlay of Rs 2,183 crore, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

In the previous phase from 2021-22 to 2025-26, the scheme had a budget allocation of Rs 1,276 crore, reflecting an increased commitment towards integrated water resource planning and development, it said in a statement.

The scheme aims to address challenges associated with water resource planning and development at the basin level by promoting sustainable use of water while supporting irrigation, hydropower and flood management.

It focuses on strategically important and water-rich but underdeveloped regions, particularly river basins in the north eastern region and the Indus basin in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including major systems such as the Brahmaputra, Barak and Teesta.

"These basins are prioritised due to their importance in national water security, cross-border water management, flood control and ecological stability," the ministry said.

The scheme also seeks to address capacity gaps in states such as Jammu- Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland, which require central support for project planning and development.

It is being implemented through the Brahmaputra Board, Central Water Commission and National Water Development Agency.

"The scheme aims to facilitate integrated planning, investigation and development of water resources at the river basin level, including both surface water and groundwater systems," the ministry said.

Under the scheme, surveys, investigations and preparation of detailed project reports for multipurpose projects are undertaken, particularly in difficult terrains in the north east and Jammu & Kashmir.

The completion of detailed project reports is expected to lead to expansion of irrigation capacity, hydropower generation and improved flood control, it said.

The Brahmaputra Board component includes preparation of basin master plans, flood management, anti-erosion works and drainage development in the north eastern region, including protection of vulnerable areas such as Majuli island.

The Central Water Commission undertakes survey and investigation of projects in the Brahmaputra, Barak, Teesta and Indus basins, while the National Water Development Agency carries out studies under the interlinking of rivers programme, including preparation of pre-feasibility, feasibility and detailed project reports.

Modern tools such as geographic information systems, remote sensing, LiDAR and drone-based surveys are being used to improve planning accuracy and project development, the statement said.

The scheme also includes community-based interventions such as springshed management and dissemination of improved water management practices in hilly and tribal areas.

The continuation of the scheme will help strengthen infrastructure readiness and support sustainable and coordinated management of river basins, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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