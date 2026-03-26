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CBI Conducts Searches Against Reliance Telecom, Ex-Directors In SBI Fraud Case

Various documents connected with the loan transactions have been recovered, the CBI spokesperson said.

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CBI Conducts Searches Against Reliance Telecom, Ex-Directors In SBI Fraud Case
The agency acted on a complaint from SBI about it being defrauded and suffering a wrongful loss of Rs 114.98 crore, a CBI spokesperson said.
(Photo: NDTV)

The CBI has conducted searches at the residences of two former directors of Reliance Telecom and the company office after registering an FIR against them in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 114.98 crore in State Bank of India, officials said on Thursday.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against M/s. Reliance Telecom Ltd., Sh. Satish Seth (then Director), Sh. Gautam B Doshi (then Director), unknown public servants and unknown others for offences of conspiracy, cheating under IPC and criminal misconduct and abuse of official position under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.

ALSO READ: CBI Questions Anil Ambani For Six Hours In Rs 2,929 Crore SBI Fraud Case

The agency acted on a complaint from SBI about it being defrauded and suffering a wrongful loss of Rs 114.98 crore, she said.

"SBI was a member of the consortium of 11 banks which had sanctioned a total of Rs 735 crore Term Loan facility to Reliance Telecom Ltd," the CBI said.

The agency has conducted searches in Mumbai at the residence of Satish Seth, Gautam B. Doshi and the registered office of Reliance Telecom Ltd. Various documents connected with the loan transactions have been recovered, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Anil Ambani Questioned By CBI For 8 Hours In SBI Loan Fraud Case, Summoned Again On Friday

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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