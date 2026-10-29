Caught Littering In Mumbai? This New AI Camera Will Publicly Call You Out

Throwing garbage on the streets of one Mumbai neighbourhood may now get you a stern public warning from an AI-powered camera. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed the camera in Mahim as part of a new effort to stop people from dumping waste in public places.
The initiative has been launched by the BMC's G/North ward. The first AI-based camera has been set up at Gajanan Vatika on Dr Raykar Marg in Mahim. The camera is part of the civic body's push to tackle Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), which are spots in the city where large amounts of waste tend to pile up because people repeatedly dump garbage there.
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How It Works
The camera uses artificial intelligence to detect when someone approaches the spot to throw away garbage. As soon as it spots such movement, it plays an announcement over a loudspeaker, urging the person to keep the area clean and not litter in the open.
????मुंबईतील मोठ्या प्रमाणात कचरा साचण्याच्या संभाव्य ठिकाणांवर (Garbage Vulnerable Points- GVP's) कचरा टाकण्यास प्रतिबंध करण्यासाठी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या ‘जी/उत्तर' विभागाने तंत्रज्ञानाधारित अभिनव उपक्रम सुरू केला आहे. ????माहीम येथील डॉ. रायकर मार्गावरील गजानन वाटीका येथे कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्तेवर (AI) आधारित कॅमेरा लावण्यात आला आहे. ????कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्तेवर आधारित कॅमेरा कचरा टाकण्यासाठी येणाऱ्या व्यक्तीची हालचाल ओळखतो आणि तत्काळ ध्वनिक्षेपकाद्वारे परिसर स्वच्छ ठेवण्याचे व उघड्यावर कचरा न टाकण्याचे आवाहन करतो. ????महानगरपालिकेकडून येत्या काही दिवसात मुंबईत विविध ठिकाणी कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता आधारित कॅमेरे लावण्यात येणार आहेत. #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi @mybmcSWM— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 29, 2026
Caught on Video
The BMC shared a video of the system in action on its official X handle. The footage shows a man walking up to the spot and trying
The BMC shared a video of the system in action on its official X handle. The footage shows a man walking up to the spot and trying to throw garbage nearby. As he does so, the camera picks up his movement and a voice comes on over the loudspeaker, telling him not to dump the waste there.
The AI voice also warns that throwing garbage in public places is a punishable offence and that strict action can be taken against anyone who does it again.
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A New Approach to an Old Problem
Open dumping of garbage has long been a problem in many parts of the city, with certain spots repeatedly turning into informal dumping grounds. By using technology to catch people in the act and warn them on the spot, the BMC hopes to discourage the habit before waste piles up.
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