Caught Littering In Mumbai? This New AI Camera Will Publicly Call You Out

Throwing garbage on the streets of one Mumbai neighbourhood may now get you a stern public warning from an AI-powered camera. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed the camera in Mahim as part of a new effort to stop people from dumping waste in public places.

The initiative has been launched by the BMC's G/North ward. The first AI-based camera has been set up at Gajanan Vatika on Dr Raykar Marg in Mahim. The camera is part of the civic body's push to tackle Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), which are spots in the city where large amounts of waste tend to pile up because people repeatedly dump garbage there.

ALSO READ | Ahmedabad Gen Z Spends Up To Rs 15,000 On IV Drips Before Navratri

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

How It Works

The camera uses artificial intelligence to detect when someone approaches the spot to throw away garbage. As soon as it spots such movement, it plays an announcement over a loudspeaker, urging the person to keep the area clean and not litter in the open.

Caught on Video

The BMC shared a video of the system in action on its official X handle. The footage shows a man walking up to the spot and trying

The BMC shared a video of the system in action on its official X handle. The footage shows a man walking up to the spot and trying to throw garbage nearby. As he does so, the camera picks up his movement and a voice comes on over the loudspeaker, telling him not to dump the waste there.

The AI voice also warns that throwing garbage in public places is a punishable offence and that strict action can be taken against anyone who does it again.

ALSO READ | Techie Quits IT Job To Follow His Passion; Now Earns 5X More With Tourism Business

A New Approach to an Old Problem

Open dumping of garbage has long been a problem in many parts of the city, with certain spots repeatedly turning into informal dumping grounds. By using technology to catch people in the act and warn them on the spot, the BMC hopes to discourage the habit before waste piles up.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.