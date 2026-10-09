Ahmedabad Gen Z Spends Up To Rs 15,000 On IV Drips Before Navratri

With Ahmedabad preparing for nine nights of Garba and festivities, intravenous (IV) vitamin drips are gaining popularity as a pre-Navratri wellness trend. Marketed as a way to boost energy and improve skin appearance, the treatments are attracting customers despite medical concerns about their safety, NDTV reported.

Containing ingredients such as vitamin C, B vitamins, zinc and glutathione, the infusions are being sought by people hoping to maintain their energy levels and appearance through late-night celebrations and demanding work schedules.

In Ahmedabad, a single IV drip session costs between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on the clinic and the formulation. Packages designed for the festive season can cost as much as Rs 15,000.

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Although the trend has gained visibility on social media and among younger consumers, it is also attracting working professionals in their 30s and 40s.

Riya Shah (name changed), a 24-year-old digital strategist from Prahlad Nagar, said she opted for an IV drip after work deadlines and Garba rehearsals left her feeling exhausted. Her friends suggested the treatment ahead of the festival, and she hoped it would help her maintain her energy and appearance during the celebrations.

For Amit Patel, a 38-year-old financial consultant from Bodakdev, stamina was the primary consideration. He said dancing past midnight on consecutive nights while reporting to work the following morning could be physically demanding. He viewed the infusion as a seasonal measure rather than a regular part of his wellness routine.

However, medical experts caution against treating IV vitamin therapy as a routine beauty procedure or a shortcut to better fitness.

Dr Kinjal Mehta, a dermatologist practising in Ahmedabad's Sola area, said such infusions require appropriate medical assessment and supervision. Concentrated nutrient formulations may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with underlying health conditions.

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Potential complications include allergic reactions and fluid overload, while inappropriate use may place additional strain on the body. The risks depend on factors such as the formulation, dosage and an individual's health.

IV administration bypasses the digestive system, but this does not automatically establish that an infusion will deliver better results for everyone. Claims about improved energy and skin appearance should be assessed carefully, particularly when there is no diagnosed nutrient deficiency.

As Ahmedabad's festive preparations gather pace, the popularity of IV drips highlights the appeal of quick-fix wellness treatments. Medical supervision remains important, and consumers should seek professional advice rather than assume that an expensive infusion is necessary or suitable for them.

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