Cabinet Secretariat Asks Ministries To Submit Notes On Major Proposed Reforms

The Cabinet Secretariat has asked secretaries of all ministries and departments to submit brief notes outlining major reforms proposed to be undertaken by their respective offices, according to sources.

Ministries and departments have to submit those notes by March 17 to the secretariat, they added.

"All the secretaries have been requested to submit notes on major reforms implemented and proposed to be undertaken," they said.

The government has undertaken a series of measures to boost the country's economic growth and promote ease of living for citizens.

Asserting that the government's "Reform Express" is benefiting common citizens in a big way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to PTI last month, said that his top three reform priorities for the next decade will be continued structural reforms, deepening innovation and further simplification of governance.

He has said reforms have helped the common citizen, the menace of middlemen has reduced, and infrastructure expansion has improved connectivity and cut down logistics costs.

The major measures taken by the government in recent times include GST (Goods and Services Tax) rationalisation, notification of four labour codes, and easing FDI (foreign direct investment) norms.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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