ISRO Bengaluru HQ Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; Police Say Hoax

A bomb threat email sent to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru on Thursday triggered a major security operation before authorities confirmed it was a hoax.

Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad, rushed to the ISRO campus after the threat was received. As a precaution, employees were evacuated while security teams carried out a thorough search of the premises.

Following an extensive inspection, officials found no explosives or suspicious objects. A senior police officer confirmed that the threat was false. The Sanjaynagar Police Station has registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. Further investigation is underway.

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According to media reports, the latest incident comes days after Delhi Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Ghaziabad for allegedly sending a series of hoax bomb threat emails targeting several government organisations, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), ISRO, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and an Air India flight.

According to police, the accused, identified as Nishant Tyagi, allegedly sent the emails on June 29 claiming explosives had been planted at multiple high-security locations.

A separate email also threatened an Air India flight from New Delhi to New York, prompting security checks and alerts across multiple agencies. All of the threats were later found to be false.

Investigators said they traced the emails by analysing two email accounts allegedly used to send the threats. The digital trail led police to a mobile phone number linked to the accounts, following which Tyagi was located in Ghaziabad's Sanyog Nagar on June 30.

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Police said Tyagi had been undergoing treatment for a mental illness since 2008, a claim that was also corroborated by his family members. No explosives, weapons or other suspicious materials were recovered during the investigation.

Authorities said the probe is continuing to establish the motive behind the emails, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

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