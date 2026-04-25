BJP Says Kejriwal Spent Private Money On 'Sheesh Mahal 2'; AAP Calls Allegation 'Fake'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday cornered Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the new bungalow allotted to him at Lodhi Estate here, dubbing it as "Sheesh Mahal 2" and alleging expenditure of private money to build amenities in it. AAP has denied the allegation, calling it fake.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said Kejriwal has become habituated to living lavishly.

"After he was forced out of Sheesh Mahal by Dhurandhar voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared Sheesh Mahal 2 at Lodhi Estate," Verma said.

Showing pictures of the Type VII bungalow allotted by the Centre to Kejriwal as chief of AAP, which is a national party, the minister said the Central Public Works Department does not spend so much money on bungalows and alleged that "private money" was spent to create superior quality amenities in it.

He sought to know from the AAP and Kejriwal how much money was spent on the bungalow and what the source of it was.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi said the photographs released by Verma were fake. In an X post in Hindi, the former chief minister said, "All the pictures released by Parvesh Verma are fake. They are not pictures of Kejriwal ji's house."

आज बीजेपी के मंत्री @p_sahibsingh जी ने पूरी मीडिया को बुलाकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के तथाकथित नए घर की तस्वीरें दिखाई… लेकिन मज़े की बात ये है कि ये तस्वीरें केजरीवाल जी के घर की नहीं, बल्कि ‘Pinterest' से डाउनलोड की गई हैं!



क्या दिन आ गए हैं इनके - जब केजरीवाल जी के खिलाफ कुछ… https://t.co/Fc8zTBF5lQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 25, 2026

"To find out whose house is how luxurious, (chief minister) Rekha Gupta ji and lieutenant governor sahib should open their own houses, and Kejriwal ji will open his house. The public will decide for itself," she added.

The BJP had dubbed the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines, where Kejriwal lived as Delhi Chief Minister till September 2024, as "Sheesh Mahal" over alleged financial irregularities involved in its reconstruction and acquisition of lavish interiors and household goods.

Verma said that Kejriwal's new residence at 95, Lodhi Estate, where he has shifted now, has five bedrooms and four drawing rooms. It has amenities superior to any other bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, including those of the leaders of other parties, such as the Congress and the DMK.

Verma, who defeated Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat in the assembly elections last year, alleged that AAP's corruption was the reason behind seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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