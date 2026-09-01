Bihar Warns People Against Consuming Dead Fish Found After Nepal Floods

The Bihar government's Fisheries and Animal Resources Department has issued a public health advisory urging people not to consume dead or unusually appearing fish found in areas affected by floodwaters from Nepal.

The advisory follows reports of dead and abnormal-looking fish reaching parts of Bihar along with receding floodwaters.

There have also been reports of people falling ill after consuming such fish, prompting authorities to caution residents against buying, selling or consuming fish recovered from flood-affected water channels.

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According to the department, fish can travel considerable distances during floods through rivers, streams and other water channels.

During this movement, they may come into prolonged contact with sewage, contaminated drains, dead animals, carcasses and other sources of pollution.

Such exposure can increase the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi, making the fish potentially unsafe for human consumption, the department said.

Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid consuming fish that are found dead or appear unusual.

People have also been advised against purchasing or selling fish caught from floodwaters for use as food.

The department further warned residents not to assume that unidentified fish are safe for consumption without confirmation from the concerned authorities.

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Anyone who develops symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dizziness, breathing difficulties or other unusual health problems after consuming such fish has been advised to seek medical attention immediately at the nearest health centre or hospital.

The public has also been asked to report sightings of dead or unusual fish to the district fisheries officer or local administration.

The department urged people not to rely on rumours and said avoiding potentially contaminated fish was the safest course of action until authorities establish their safety.

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