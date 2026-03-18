Bihar Board Begins Topper Verification; To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Soon — How To Check

The Bihar School Examination Board has kicked off the verification process for the top performers of the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams of 2026, signaling that the announcement of results is imminent.

The board has begun reaching out to the students who scored the highest marks in the exams for verification and interviews at the board's headquarters. Following this, the results for the BSEB Matric and Intermediate exams in 2026 are expected to be released soon, potentially during the third or fourth week of March.

Also Read: Bihar Board BSEB Exam Date Sheet 2026: Check Class 10 And 12 Time Table

The Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 is expected to come out in the third or fourth week of March 2026, while the Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 is likely to be disclosed by the end of March or the beginning of April 2026. Typically, the board announces the Class 12 results first, followed by the Class 10 results shortly after.

Follow these steps to download the Bihar board result 2026

Step 1: Navigate to the official portal of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Step 2: Select the option for “BSEB Class 10 Result 2026” or “BSEB Class 12 Result 2026.”

Step 3: Input your Roll Code and Roll Number.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: Your Bihar Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and print it for your future reference.

Also Read: Bihar Board Announces Dates For Class 10, 12 Exams, Other Entrance Tests

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) kicked off the Class 10 secondary assessments for 2026 on Feb. 17, in which over 15.12 lakh candidates participated statewide. The matriculation tests comtinued until Feb. 25 and were held in two sessions daily.

The BSEB Class 10 examinations were held in two sessions. During the first session, a total of 7,58,633 students appeared for the exam, which included 3,93,890 females and 3,64,743 males. The second session recorded 7,54,054 students, consisting of 3.91 lakh females and 3.62 lakh males.

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