Big Relief For Khan Sir: Patna Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Educator, Three Staff Members In Firing Case

Patna civil court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, along with three staff members of his coaching institute, in connection with a firing and vandalism case linked to his Khan Global Studies Institute.

The case dates back to the night of 2 June, when a group of unidentified individuals allegedly vandalised the coaching centre and pelted stones at its premises.

Patna Police subsequently registered an FIR naming Khan Sir and two others, after investigators said the recovery of weapons and a review of the sequence of events pointed to their alleged involvement, invoking provisions related to abetment and the Arms Act.

Two security guards employed at the institute were separately arrested after being identified through video footage from the incident, and have remained in judicial custody since.

Khan Sir had earlier secured interim protection from arrest from the court, which barred police from taking coercive action against him while it examined the case diary and other material placed on record by the investigating agency.

ALSO READ: Patna Court Stays Arrest Of Khan Sir Till Further Orders

The matter had been listed for hearing on multiple occasions through June, with the court repeatedly extending his protection before Monday's order granting him formal anticipatory bail.

The controversy has been compounded by a parallel public dispute between Khan Sir and one Roshan Anand, who has accused the educator of being involved in a conspiracy against him after his own release from custody.

Khan Sir enjoys a large following among aspirants preparing for government job and competitive examinations across India, and the case has drawn considerable public attention given his popularity.

ALSO READ: Khan Sir Seeks Security After Firing Outside Coaching Institute In Patna; Students Protest, Probe Underway

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