Big Boost To Ladakh Governance: UT Notifies Five New Districts

In a major administrative overhaul for Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor-led administration in Ladakh has approved the creation of five new districts — Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass — dramatically expanding the Union Territory's map from just two districts to seven.

The move is aimed at addressing a long-standing demand from residents for smaller, more accessible administrative units that can bring governance closer to remote communities spread across the Himalayan region.

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For people living in far-flung areas, the reorganisation is expected to ease access to government services, reducing the need for long and difficult travel for routine administrative work and public services.

The decision stems from an approval granted in August 2024 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Home Minister Amit Shah. Reaffirming this, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said in a social media post, "The move traces back to August 2024, when the Ministry of Home Affairs, under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, gave its approval."

The development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader push for decentralised governance and accelerated development in Ladakh.

According to the administration, the creation of new districts will not only redraw administrative boundaries but also improve service delivery.

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With new deputy commissioners and district-level offices to be set up, residents are likely to benefit from faster implementation of healthcare, education and welfare schemes.

Officials also expect the move to generate employment opportunities and support local entrepreneurship as new administrative centres are developed.

Ladakh, which was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019, currently comprises Leh and Kargil districts.

The addition of five new districts marks a significant step in its administrative evolution, with the government positioning it as part of a broader commitment to inclusive and equitable development across the region.

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