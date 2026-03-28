'Beware Of Rumours': Adequate Petrol, Diesel Stocks Available, Avoid Panic Buying, Says Govt

The government on Saturday asked citizens to avoid panic purchases of petrol, diesel and booking of LPG, assuring that it is making all efforts to ensure availability.

"Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information," said the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

However, the ministry also urged citizens to use alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops etc. "In the current situation, all citizens are required to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage."

Stating that steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the government said, "All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel."

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Stating that panic buying was reported in some areas, the government said, "There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country."



Speaking about concerns over LPG supply, the ministry said that there were no reports of dry-out at LPG distributorships, and domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

"Delivery of Domestic LPG Cylinders is normal. Yesterday, more than 54 Lakh LPG refills were delivered. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 91% on an industry basis yesterday. To prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have been increased from 53% (Feb-2026) to 84% yesterday.

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The ministry added that raids continue to be carried out in many of the States/UTs to check the hoardings and black marketing of LPG.



"About 2900 raids have been conducted, and more than 1700 cylinders were seized yesterday. PSU OMCs officials conducted surprise inspections at more than 1600 RO and LPG distributorships yesterday across the country to ensure smooth supplies and to check any hoardings/black marketing cases."

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