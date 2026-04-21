Bengaluru Shocker! Girlfriend Ties Up Boyfriend, Sets Him on Fire — Chilling Details Emerge

In a disturbing case reported from Bengaluru, a 27-year-old man was charred to death on Tuesday after his girlfriend set him on fire inside her residence, reportedly over him 'ignoring' her.

The victim, identified as Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, worked at a mobile service provider's outlet.

Police said the incident took place in the Byadarahalli area, where Kiran had gone to pick up the accused, Prema, as they were scheduled to visit a newly opened outlet in Nelamangala.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman lured him into a staged “western-style proposal.”

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A cloth was found tied around Kiran's eyes when officers reached the scene, pointing to possible premeditation.

Both Kiran and the accused were colleagues at a telecom store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar and had been in a relationship for some time. Police believe tensions had recently emerged, with the woman suspecting that Kiran had been distancing himself, reported NDTV.

Citing initial findings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) D L Nagesh said, “It is a case of murder. They were in a relationship, and she felt he had been ignoring her of late.”

He added that the accused allegedly poured kerosene on Kiran and set him ablaze.

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The fire resulted in heavy smoke, and Kiran's body was later found in a charred condition. Emergency responders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames.

At the time of the incident, the woman was alone at home. She initially claimed she had been in the washroom and discovered the fire only after noticing smoke. However, investigators suspect the act was planned in advance.

Police have taken the accused into custody following a complaint lodged by Kiran's family. “Based on the complaint, she will be taken into custody and arrested. She will be interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind it,” Nagesh said.

Further investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the crime, NDTV reported.

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