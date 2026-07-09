Bengaluru Shocker: Class 6 Student Dies At School Under Mysterious Circumstances

A physical training (PT) teacher at a private residential school in Bengaluru has been booked after a 12-year-old Class 6 student died under mysterious circumstances during a morning exercise session, News 18 reported.

The deceased, identified as Gurukiran, was a student at a residential school in Kadayarappanahalli near Yelahanka.

According to the family, school authorities called them on Wednesday morning to inform them that their son had suddenly fallen ill and had been rushed to a hospital.

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By the time they arrived, however, the 12-year-old had already been declared dead.

Police said the boy woke up around 5:15 am on Wednesday and joined other students for the school's routine morning drill at approximately 5:30 am.

However, the boy's family has alleged that the PT teacher assaulted Gurukiran shortly before he collapsed. Based on their complaint, police registered a case of murder against the teacher.

A senior police officer said a classmate also claimed the teacher had beaten Gurukiran after he went to the toilet before the exercise session. The student further alleged that the PT teacher routinely hit children with sticks and rods over minor issues.

The incident sparked outrage among parents, who gathered at the school and allegedly assaulted the accused teacher.

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Protesters also blocked a police vehicle while demanding justice for the deceased student. Police intervened, rescued the teacher from the crowd and used mild force to disperse the protesters.

Authorities said the accused has been taken into custody for questioning. The post-mortem examination has been completed, and investigators are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further action will depend on the forensic findings. The case has raised fresh concerns over student safety and disciplinary practices in residential schools.

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