BCCI Broadcast Engineer Found Dead At Mumbai's Trident Hotel Amid IPL

A British national working as a broadcast engineer with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) was found dead in his hotel room in south Mumbai, as per a report in NDTV.

The deceased has been identified as Ian Williams Langford, who had been staying at the Trident Hotel since March 24 in connection with IPL match coverage. According to the police, Langford returned to his room on March 29 after completing his duties for the day's match.

On March 30, when repeated calls from the hotel reception went unanswered, staff members went to check on him. After receiving no response from inside the room, the hotel staff used a master key to enter and found Langford lying on the floor, officials said. The hotel's in-house doctor was immediately informed and declared him dead.

Police said an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Marine Drive Police Station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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