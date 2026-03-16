Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Shut For Four Days From March 16-21; Check State-Wise List

Banking operations in parts of India will be disrupted this week as branches observe four scheduled holidays. According to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain shut on March 17, 19, 20 and 21.

List of Bank Holidays From March 16-21

March 17: Jammu and Kashmir will see bank closures on the occasion of Shab-i-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Islam.

March 19: Banks will be closed across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Andhra Pradesh for Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year's Day, Cheiraoba and the first day of Navratri.

March 20: Banking operations will be suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh due to Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 21: Banks will remain shut in all of India except Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for Khutub-E-Ramzan. Banks will be closed in Jharkhand to mark Sarhul as well.

Remaining Bank Holidays In March 2026

March 26: Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh will observe bank holidays on account of Shree Ram Navami.

March 27: Banks will stay closed in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

March 31: Banking services will be unavailable in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand due to Mahavir Janmakalyanak (Mahavir Jayanti).

Under regulations set by the Reserve Bank of India, both scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Branches, however, remain open on the first and third Saturdays, and on the fifth Saturday when the calendar includes one. Even when branches are closed for official holidays, customers can continue to carry out essential transactions through digital platforms such as internet banking, mobile applications and ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Online banking platforms enable account holders to complete several financial activities, from sending money through UPI, NEFT and RTGS to opening fixed deposits, checking balances and making day-to-day payments. As a result, essential banking services remain accessible despite branch closures.

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