Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Open Or Closed On September 19?

Bank customers can visit branches today as Saturday, September 19, 2026, is a working day for banks across India. The date falls on the third Saturday of the month, meaning the regular Saturday bank holiday does not apply.

Major lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), are scheduled to remain open today, subject to state-specific holidays or local branch notifications.

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As per the standard banking holiday schedule, banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The first, third and fifth Saturdays are generally working days. Banks also remain closed on Sundays and on public and regional holidays notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state authorities.

For customers in Uttar Pradesh, September 19 is not listed as a bank holiday in the September 2026 holiday schedule. The second Saturday fell on September 12, while the fourth Saturday will be observed on September 26. Consequently, bank branches in the state are expected to operate normally today, although customers should confirm branch timings before making a visit.

The working-day schedule applies broadly to major banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB. Customers requiring in-person services, including cash transactions, account-related work and other branch services, can therefore approach their respective branches during regular operating hours.

Meanwhile, digital banking facilities continue to provide access to several services outside branch hours. UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM services generally remain available 24/7, allowing customers to make payments, transfer money and carry out other routine transactions even when branches are closed.

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Customers should note that banking holidays can vary by state because of regional festivals and local holidays. Therefore, those planning an important branch visit are advised to check the RBI's state-wise holiday calendar or confirm the operating status and timings with their local branch.

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